John Clarence Centoben, 75, is scheduled to appear Wednesday, August 22, in Lake of the Woods District Court on a first-degree felony of use of deadly force against a peace officer. The charges stem from a July 31 call to Centoben's home after the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff's Office received reports of "increasingly alarming behavior" by the man, according to court documents.

"Recently, it had been reported that the defendant has been making threats on the lives of family members who were stopping by the defendant's home to help administer his medications," court documents said. "He had begun hallucinating and sitting at various locations in the home armed with a variety of different weapons so he would be able to shoot an imagined trespassing neighbor or Sasquatch."

Court documents refers to past experiences and reports that Centoben "almost always" was armed with at least two handguns. He allegedly said once if law enforcement entered his home, "it would not end well" and someone would get shot, court documents said.

Sheriff Gary Fish suggested shortly before 1 p.m. July 31 to contact a special response team "due to the volatile nature of the situation," according to court documents. More than four hours later, law enforcement made contact with Centoben, who did not respond to repeated commands to show officers his hands, court documents said.

He eventually pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at a deputy's chest, but the deputy deployed a stun gun and hit Centoben, court documents said. The defendant fell to the ground and dropped his weapon, but he reached for the gun, court documents allege.

Officers restrained Centoben before taking him to a hospital.