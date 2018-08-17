Jeremy Allen Jerdee, 39, was charged Monday, August 13, in Polk County District court with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct—one in the first degree and the other a second-degree charge. The case comes after a child said Jerdee began raping her in 2011, according to court documents. At the time the alleged acts began, the child was less than 10 years old, court documents said.

It's unclear exactly how long the alleged sexual acts continued, but court documents indicated Jerdee allegedly raped the victim multiple times at a house in Blaine, Minn., and at Jerdee's home in McIntosh.

Jerdee also faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in early November 2016. The teen, who was less than 16 years old at the time, alleged Jerdee touched the minor "almost every weekend" since he was less than 10 years old before sexually assaulting the child Nov. 5, 2016, according to court documents.

Each first-degree charge carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison, and Jerdee could face 25 years in prison if convicted on the second-degree charge.

His next court appearance is Tuesday, August 21.