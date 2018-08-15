Donald Jamsa, 81, was charged in March with three counts of felony criminal sexual conduct related to the allegations of Katye Stolp and Kendra Alfords, who both agreed to be named. The women were between the ages of 7 and 10 years old and in the care of their uncle and aunt when the abuse occurred.

An April article revealed the struggle Stolp, Alfords and other family members faced in having their allegations investigated. More than two years passed between the initial complaint and eventual charging.

Jamsa pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Terms of his plea agreement include registration as a predatory offender, a guideline prison sentence stayed in place of 10 years of supervised probation, a psychosexual evaluation and no unsupervised contact with underage females. Jamsa will be sentenced Nov. 19.

“I’m very relieved,” Stolp said. “It’s been that dark secret in the family that everyone kept pushing aside … Hopefully it helps others get closure as much as our family.”