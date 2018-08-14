Jeremy Lafromboise is charged with receiving stolen property and second-degree burglary of a government or school building, both felonies.

According to Clay County District Court documents, police received multiple reports from faculty that offices and other moderately restricted areas had been accessed and property was missing or moved. Missing items included cameras, microphones and miscellaneous key cards used to access areas on campus.

Lafromboise was identified as a suspect because he had accessed areas of the school when it was not open for normal business.

A search warrant was issued for Lafromboise’s home, and a variety of items were found, including property taken from MSUM. The total value came to more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

A phone message left for Lafromboise’s attorney, Jacob Fauchald, was not immediately returned Tuesday, Aug. 14.