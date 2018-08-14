Louis Damian Cruz Montanez, 26, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a $20,000 fine.

Police were called Wednesday to Northern Pride, 419 Pennington Ave. S. in Thief River Falls. An affidavit for Cruz Montanez's arrest said he got into a fight with another man in the locker room. The man allegedly swung a box fan at Cruz Montanez.

He told police he stabbed the man with a boning knife as a last resort and only acted in self defense. Witnesses told police Cruz Montanez grabbed the knife after the fight began and the other man had grabbed the fan to protect himself.