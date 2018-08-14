Search
    Crime report for Aug. 13

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:15 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Family Crimes

    2:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of the alleged assault of a child in Solway.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assault

    6:19 p.m. Officers received a report of a female hitting another person's child at the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    12:46 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

