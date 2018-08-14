Crime report for Aug. 13
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Family Crimes
2:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of the alleged assault of a child in Solway.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Assault
6:19 p.m. Officers received a report of a female hitting another person's child at the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.
Violations/Court Orders
12:46 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.