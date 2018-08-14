Police said they found Gary John Warren Suchor's wallet outside the front door of the 2100 Daisy Circle home Friday, August. 10.

The 25-year-old Grand Forks man was charged Monday with burglary and criminal mischief. If convicted, he could spend up to five years in prison and pay a $5,000 fine.

The homeowner called police Friday to report a burglary, court documents said. A home security video allegedly showed a man entering the attached garage just before 2:45 a.m. He left with a hammer and possibly another tool. The man appeared to be muddy and police said there was mud on the front door, side garage door and backyard fence.

Police contacted Suchor and said he admitted to stealing a hammer from the garage and also smashing out the windows of two cars just blocks away.