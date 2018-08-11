Minnesota man sues, says jail denied him leukemia treatment

An attorney for Kyle Rusness, 35, of Detroit Lakes filed a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit against Becker County and eight employees, including Sheriff Todd Glander, according to several media reports.

According to a 14-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Rusness was "near death" when he was taken to a hospital after spending 2.5 weeks in the Becker County jail. Court documents say Rusness was suffering from "life threatening anemia" and bleeding into his brain and both eyes.

In the complaint, attorney Oliver Nelson of Minneapolis, says the county showed "deliberate and inhumane indifference" to his client's condition. He's asking for at least $3 million.

Rusness had been in custody in connection with a burglary charge between Jan. 17, 2015 and Feb. 3, 2015.

Rusness has apparently made a full recovery. In a GoFundMe account created Sept. 21, 2017, he says "I am a leukemia survivor. Feb. 3, 2015 I was diagnosed. I am in full remission today."

However, he may be going back to jail.

In May, Rusness was charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony forgery.

According to court records, on Jan. 23, he filed numerous affidavits with the Becker County Court Administration Office in a custody matter. Among those was a letter from a woman supporting his side in the custody dispute. Rusness allegedly wrote the letter and forged the woman's signature. He told an investigator he did it with her permission. The woman disputed that, and said she had nothing to do with the letter.

As for the lawsuit, Becker County officials say jail staff remember Rusness' medical condition differently, but referred questions to the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust, which has appointed attorney Anna Yunker of the Rosemount law firm Everett & Vanderwiel to handle the county's defense.

"I just received the legal papers and am still reviewing the allegations," she said Friday.

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald was in a court trial Thursday and Friday and wasn't available for comment on the jail lawsuit. Rusness' attorney, Nelson, did not return a message left at his office Thursday. No one answered the phone Friday.