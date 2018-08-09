David Dale Schwartz, 55, was waiting inside when Angela Marie Haugerud, 41, arrived home on July 10. As she attempted to run out the front door, he shot her twice in the back before turning the gun on himself.

The confrontation took place over the course of just a minute or two, with no chance for Haugerud to get help or for anyone to intervene, according to Christopher.

Haugerud is recovering at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and may be close to being released, Christopher said. Montevideo is about 39 miles southwest of Willmar.

Schwartz died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Christopher said Schwartz had a previous relationship with Haugerud, and police believe that Schwartz had been abusive toward Haugerud during that relationship.

Schwartz was married to a 50-year-old woman in Benton County, but they were separated, and court records in Benton County show that he had been convicted of fifth-degree assault in 2008. His wife had an order of protection against him, which he had been charged with violating.