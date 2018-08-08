Search
    Crime report for Aug. 7

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:39 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Drugs

    10:57 p.m. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for third-degree drug possession at other charges at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.

    DWI

    7:06 p.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI and driving after cancellation and a 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Great Divide Road NW and Silver Maple Road NW.

    Sex Crimes

    8:47 a.m. Deputies received a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.

    Warrant

    12:15 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 400 block of Brightstar Road NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    1:13 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.

    Warrant

    1:58 p.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

