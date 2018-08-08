Crime report for Aug. 7
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Drugs
10:57 p.m. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for third-degree drug possession at other charges at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.
DWI
7:06 p.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI and driving after cancellation and a 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Great Divide Road NW and Silver Maple Road NW.
Sex Crimes
8:47 a.m. Deputies received a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.
Warrant
12:15 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 400 block of Brightstar Road NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
1:13 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.
Warrant
1:58 p.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.