Crime report for Aug. 7

DWI

7:06 p.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI and driving after cancellation and a 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Great Divide Road NW and Silver Maple Road NW.

Sex Crimes

8:47 a.m. Deputies received a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.

Warrant

12:15 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 400 block of Brightstar Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

1:13 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.

Warrant

1:58 p.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.