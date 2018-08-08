Thief River Falls Daycare closed after child injured

Alicia Schneider was ordered to stop child care services in her home, 824 Horace Ave. N., on July 4, according to an order of temporary immediate suspension from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The report said Pennington County Human Services received reports that a child was seriously injured while in Schneider's care. A call to the department was not returned Tuesday morning.

Thief River Falls Police Chief Dick Wittenberg said details are not available because there is an ongoing investigation. It's unclear if Schneider will face criminal charges.