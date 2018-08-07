Red Lake man pleads not guilty to shooting, robbery

Derek Jon Paddy, 22, appeared in court in Duluth for two separate hearings, during which he pleaded not guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of robbery.

Paddy appeared along with alleged robbery and burglary accomplices Cherai Michelle Clark, Shanise Frances Ostlund and Kevin Robertson; court documents say co-defendant Wendi Lynn Fairbanks aided and abetted him in the assault. Fairbanks was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Clark, Ostlund and Robertson are charged with robbery and aiding and abetting second-degree burglary.

Paddy was arrested in April, about five months after he, along with Clark, Osterlund and Robertson, allegedly arrived at a Red Lake home on Nov. 24, kicked in the front door and stole multiple items. Paddy had a "clearly visible" firearm in his hand during the home invasion, a criminal complaint said.

According to court documents, a video captured on security cameras at the home showed a car driven by Ostlund pulling up to the house and Robertson, 31, of Bemidji, walking up to the home and knocking on the door.

A criminal complaint states that a person inside the house told Robertson to leave, at which point Clark went to the door and started hitting and kicking it. Paddy allegedly kicked in the door and went inside, followed by Ostlund and Robertson.

The group allegedly took the victim's purse, a bag full of Footlocker merchandise and an "electronic device."

On Nov. 30, Paddy allegedly attacked a man on the reservation after the man attempted to break up a fight between two women. According to the complaint, the shooting was triggered by a fight between Fairbanks and another woman over a car. When the victim, identified in documents as D.S., tried to break up the fight, he pushed Fairbanks to the floor; she then yelled to Paddy to help her.

Paddy allegedly came inside the house and attacked D.S.; the two women started to fight again. Fairbanks and the other woman stopped fighting when they heard a gunshot, document say. The pair saw Paddy pointing a gun at D.S.

The two men began to fight over the gun and ended up in the yard. Fairbanks is accused of picking up a silver pipe and hitting the victim in the head.

D.S. got up and started to run toward the nearby Redby One Stop, the complaint said. As he ran, Paddy shot at him.

The victim sustained a wound to the top of his head during the altercation.

On Dec. 1, the FBI asked for help locating Paddy, who had fled the scene. He was booked into the Beltrami County Jail on April 19 and is now in federal custody. His next court date was not immediately available.