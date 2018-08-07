Crime report for Aug. 6
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Burglary
10:39 p.m. Deputies received a report of the burglary of an unoccupied cabin at the 63900 block of Fourtown Road NW.
Drugs
11:40 p.m. A 42-year-old female and a 65-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Spencer Road NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Harassment
11:13 a.m. Officers received a report from a woman who said another woman was following and photographing her at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
Property Damage
11:41 a.m. Officers received a report of a smashed from passenger window on a parked motor vehicle at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.
Warrant
9:26 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.