    Crime report for Aug. 6

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:06 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Burglary

    10:39 p.m. Deputies received a report of the burglary of an unoccupied cabin at the 63900 block of Fourtown Road NW.

    Drugs

    11:40 p.m. A 42-year-old female and a 65-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Spencer Road NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Harassment

    11:13 a.m. Officers received a report from a woman who said another woman was following and photographing her at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Property Damage

    11:41 a.m. Officers received a report of a smashed from passenger window on a parked motor vehicle at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    9:26 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

