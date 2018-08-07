Crime report for Aug. 6

Drugs

11:40 p.m. A 42-year-old female and a 65-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Spencer Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Harassment

11:13 a.m. Officers received a report from a woman who said another woman was following and photographing her at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Property Damage

11:41 a.m. Officers received a report of a smashed from passenger window on a parked motor vehicle at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

Warrant

9:26 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.