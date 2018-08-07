Fetus found on American Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport

Officials at American Airlines said they were cooperating with the authorities. The Queens County District Attorney is looking into the matter.

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement about this situation," an airline spokesman said.

Officials with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which manages the airport, did not return calls for comment.

Airport officials this morning tweeted about possible delays, but did not make mention of the reason.

They later noted that the plane was cleared and they did not anticipate additional impacts.

This article was written by Lori Aratani, a reporter for The Washington Post.