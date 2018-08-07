District Judge Tamara Yon rejected Jerald Brown's plea and instead ruled the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge would be removed from his record in six months if there is no other criminal activity.

Council members were talking about a splash park during a July 10 Administrative Service Committee meeting when Brown and then-council member Josh Hagen, 38, began threatening and shoving each other. Brown picked up a chair and the men started throwing punches.

Hagen resigned from his position on the City Council in the wake of the brawl. He said he was having health problems, but said during his resignation speech that council members and the mayor had bullied him.

He will appear in court Monday and is charged with fifth-degree assault. Court documents show Public Defender Michael Mattocks is representing him.

Hagen also pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in 2001.