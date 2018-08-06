Suspects sought in vandalism at suburban St. Paul mosque

The messages included the number "666" and the words "Jesus Saves," along with a cross and other graffiti.

The vandalism occurred around 1:30 a.m. July 29.

The incident came about a year after a mosque was bombed in Bloomington. Three Illinois men are facing federal explosives and hate crime charges in that incident, as well as a firearms-related charge.

Anyone with information about the Maplewood incident is asked to contact police at 651-767-0640.