Suspects sought in vandalism at suburban St. Paul mosque
MAPLEWOOD, Minn.—Police here are asking for the public's help in finding two men who defaced a mosque last month.
Police released images from a surveillance video showing what authorities say are two men spray-painting graffiti on the outside wall of the Islamic Institute of Minnesota's Al-Salam mosque at 1460 Skillman Ave.
The messages included the number "666" and the words "Jesus Saves," along with a cross and other graffiti.
The vandalism occurred around 1:30 a.m. July 29.
The incident came about a year after a mosque was bombed in Bloomington. Three Illinois men are facing federal explosives and hate crime charges in that incident, as well as a firearms-related charge.
Anyone with information about the Maplewood incident is asked to contact police at 651-767-0640.