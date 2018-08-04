Southwest Minnesota traffic stop nets 58 pounds of marijuana

According to criminal complaints, two vehicles bearing California license plates were stopped after 1 a.m.

Upon contact with one of the vehicles, a police officer detected an odor suspected to be marijuana. Occupants of both vehicles claimed to have been traveling from California to Minneapolis for a family reunion.

When the officer determined a K-9 sniff was believed to be warranted, the driver, Sean Wilcoxson Jr., said that anything found in the vehicle was his.

Two suitcases containing dozens of vacuum sealed bags with marijuana were allegedly discovered. The weight was totaled at 58 pounds.

Officers also confiscated $13,588 in cash.

Occupants from the two vehicles include: Ambria Gardner-Henry, 21; Tonee Love Jr., 21; Wilcoxson, 23; Malasia Pearson, 23; Carnail Stokes, 42; and Themerrious Stokes, 24. All occupants are charged with first-degree drug sale. Wilcoxson, Gardner-Henry and Love additionally face second-degree possession charges and Wilcoxson is also charged with giving a peace officer a fake name.

Mountain Lake is located about 50 miles southwest of New Ulm.