    Crime report for Aug. 2

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:45 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    6:17 p.m. A 25-year-old female and a 25-year-old male were arrested for second-degree assault at the 1300 block of Porcupine Road SE.

    DWI

    8:18 p.m. A 64-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 SE and Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

    Traffic Stop

    3:14 p.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    12:46 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant in Cass Lake.

    10:51 a.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    DWI

    8:18 p.m. A 64-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 SE and Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

    Sex Crimes

    5:29 a.m. Officers received a report of alleged misconduct at an assisted living home at the 900 block of 21st Street NW.

    Theft

    1:44 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for theft at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Warrant

    8:08 a.m. A 30-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 1000 block of Washington Avenue S.

    2:22 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    3:22 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for a Department of Corrections warrant at the 3000 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

