Crime report for Aug. 2

Traffic Stop

3:14 p.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

8:18 p.m. A 64-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 SE and Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Sex Crimes

5:29 a.m. Officers received a report of alleged misconduct at an assisted living home at the 900 block of 21st Street NW.

Theft

1:44 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for theft at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

8:08 a.m. A 30-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 1000 block of Washington Avenue S.

2:22 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

3:22 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for a Department of Corrections warrant at the 3000 block of Birchmont Drive NE.