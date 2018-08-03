"Easy online access to 3D-printed guns by criminals, terrorists, or others is a significant public safety risk," Attorney General Lori Swanson said in a statement. "Undetectable and untraceable 3D guns in the wrong hands should concern everyone."

The lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 3, seeks an injunction to prevent the publication of 3D-printed gun blueprints online, and alleges violations of federal law and the United States Constitution. Minnesota is part of a coalition of 19 states and the District of Columbia now litigating the matter, Swanson's news release said.

Defense Distributed of Texas seeks to publish blueprints online for its 3D-printed pistol and AR-15 frame, the release said. If such online publication is allowed, anyone with Internet access and a 3D-printer would then be able to create 3D-printed guns without serial numbers that are virtually undetectable and untraceable by law enforcement, the release said.

Until recently, the federal government prohibited the online publication of 3D-printed gun blueprints. In 2015, Defense Distributed sued after the federal government forced it to remove instructions to print a 3D weapon from the Internet.

In June 2018, the federal government abruptly reversed course, entering a settlement with Defense Distributed and indicating it will alter federal rules to allow the company to publish online blueprints for 3D-printed guns, the release said.

At the urging of 20 states earlier this week, a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to put a hold on the release of such blueprints.

A hearing on the preliminary injunction is scheduled to be heard by a federal judge in Washington on Aug, 21.