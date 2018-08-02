APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Maple Grove man has been charged with third-degree assault for allegedly hurling an 8-year-old boy off the top of a waterslide Tuesday, July 31, in Apple Valley.

Roman Alexander Adams was arrested and charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court. He was released Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The boy, who fell 32 feet to the ground, was hospitalized with a broken femur, several foot fractures and shattered shoulder bones, according to a criminal complaint.

Police were called to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center at 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Road about 1:30 p.m. on a report of a boy with a broken leg. Officer found the boy on a concrete sidewalk below the water slide, conscious and breathing.

In an interview with police, Adams said he was waiting in line to use the water slide and that it was taking a long time. He admitted that he picked up the boy from the platform at the top of the water slide and threw him over the railing, charges said.

Police learned that Adams has cognitive disabilities, according to WCCO-TV. There was a personal care assistant with Adams at the park, but the assistant was not in line with Adams at the slide, according to the station.

Witnesses told police there was no interaction between Adams and the boy before the incident, Apple Valley police Capt. Nick Francis said Wednesday. He said they did not know each other.

Under conditions of his release set by a Dakota County judge, Adams is not allowed to go back to the water park or have contact with minors.