Roman Alexander Adams was arrested and charged Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Dakota County District Court. He was released Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The boy, who fell 32 feet to the ground, was hospitalized with a broken femur, several foot fractures and shattered shoulder bones, according to a criminal complaint.

“I think this very well could have been a deadly incident,” Apple Valley police Capt. Nick Francis said Thursday. “Once we realized where this child fell from — the height which he fell from onto concrete — we were amazed that it only resulted in broken bones and other injuries. We were expecting much more internal injuries, head injuries and possible death. And for whatever reason, this child landed in such a position where the injuries were quite minimal for the distance that he fell.”

Adams has a developmental disability, Francis said.

“It’s what we were told at the scene and it’s consistent with what we found when we talked to him,” he said. “As part of the criminal investigation, we asked questions … and he knew what he did was wrong. He knew what he did was going to hurt this little kid and he made the decision to do it.”

A personal care assistant was with Adams at the park, but the assistant was in another part of the park at the time of the incident, Francis said.

Witnesses told police there was no interaction between Adams and the boy before the incident, Francis said. He said they did not know each other.

The city shut park down the park Tuesday following the incident and reopened it Wednesday.

Police were called to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center at 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Road about 1:30 p.m. on a report of a boy with a broken leg. Officers found the boy on a concrete sidewalk below the water slide, conscious and breathing.

In an interview with police, Adams said he was waiting in line to use the water slide and that it was taking “too long,” charges read. He admitted that he picked up the boy from the platform at the top of the water slide, “pushed” him over the railing and saw him fall, charges said.

The boy’s identity is being withheld by police at the request of the family, Francis said. The boy had two surgeries Wednesday and is scheduled for at least two more.

“The family is pretty sheltered down about this,” Francis said. “They’re just focused on trying to get him through the surgeries and get him the care he needs.”

Under conditions of his release set by a Dakota County judge, Adams is not allowed to go back to the water park or have contact with minors.

The waterpark, which opened 20 years ago, drew more than 67,000 people in 2017, according to a city report. Visitors included more than 4,600 water walkers and lap swimmers, 138 busloads of kids and nearly 200 personal care assistants “working with disabled users.”