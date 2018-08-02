Search
    Virginia, Minn., woman faces charges after home invasion

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:31 a.m.

    VIRGINIA, Minn. -- A 75-year-old Iron woman told police she was in her living room watching television Sunday night, July 29, when she heard a noise from the other room.

    Getting up to investigate, she found a young woman she did not know standing in her bedroom.

    “Who are you?” the resident asked.

    “I am your worst (expletive) nightmare,” the invader allegedly replied before punching the woman in the face.

    Authorities say the suspect, 23-year-old Lindsay Marilyn Mayry, repeatedly demanded money before eventually fleeing with the victim’s purse, cellphone, jewelry box, a jar of coins and a GPS unit.

    Mayry was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Virginia on eight charges, including five felonies, related to a string of incidents over the span of about an hour.

    In addition to the home invasion, Mayry is accused of stealing about $200 in cash from her grandfather, taking a set of keys from a Cotton gas station and spitting on a deputy and a nurse after her arrest.

    Mayry, of Virginia, remains in the St. Louis County Jail. Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert Friday set her bail at $50,000.

