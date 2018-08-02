From July 6-22, speeders were issued 14,661 citations for unsafe speeds across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That figure is down from 16,580 in the 2017 speed enforcement campaign, but above the previous five-year average of 16,109.

Twenty-five of the participating agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more. One such instance was a motorcyclist flagged for exceeding 120 mph in a 50 mph zone. The reporting officer said the biker “wanted to go fast,” and that his best friend had died in a motorcycle crash earlier in 2018.

Another offender told their citing officer they were going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone “to make it to Taco Bell before it closed.” Yet another, going 75 mph in a 65 mph zone, was “trying to get air in the truck since the AC is broken.”

Not everybody had a good excuse, according to the DPS report. “I was going nowhere near the speed limit,” a driver going 83 mph in a 55 mph zone said. “You got me.”