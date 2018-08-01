The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced Wednesday, Aug. 1, it would prosecute Steven Richard Wiseth, 35, on six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

It is estimated Wiseth billed insurance companies more than $3.1 million in a two-year scheme, including “hundreds of treatments that were not provided or were overbilled,” the release said. Prosecutors said he received more than $1.1 million from insurance companies because of the scheme.

Wiseth used promotional events in which he gave away free food, drinks, prizes and gift certificates, according to the allegations. He then billed insurance companies for providing chiropractic services to those who attended the events, unbeknownst to attendees.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office described “ValenSpine’s Day,” an event in which Wiseth allegedly provided 641 services to 219 patients, according to the release.

He also submitted false bills and misrepresented services provided to patients, according to the allegations.

Wiseth appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul and has surrendered his Minnesota chiropractic license, according to a news release.