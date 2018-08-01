Bloomington man sentenced for Red Lake drug crime

Russell Kazell Reed, Jr., 23, was arrested during a drug bust in which Red Lake police found almost 28 grams of heroin in his pocket.

According to a criminal complaint, police found Reed while searching a house at the 15300 block of Ladota Avenue in Redby in March. While searching Reed, law enforcement found a large plastic bag containing 27.90 grams of heroin, as well as $6,255 in cash in his pockets. While searching the house, police also found more heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, two rifles and a stolen pistol, according to a news release from the Red Lake Police Department.

Reed pleaded guilty to the charge June 1. He will receive credit for the 131 days he spent incarcerated before his sentencing.