    Bloomington man sentenced for Red Lake drug crime

    By Grace Pastoor Today at 5:34 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- A Bloomington, Minn., man who was charged in March with first-degree drug sales was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison.

    Russell Kazell Reed, Jr., 23, was arrested during a drug bust in which Red Lake police found almost 28 grams of heroin in his pocket.

    According to a criminal complaint, police found Reed while searching a house at the 15300 block of Ladota Avenue in Redby in March. While searching Reed, law enforcement found a large plastic bag containing 27.90 grams of heroin, as well as $6,255 in cash in his pockets. While searching the house, police also found more heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, two rifles and a stolen pistol, according to a news release from the Red Lake Police Department.

    Reed pleaded guilty to the charge June 1. He will receive credit for the 131 days he spent incarcerated before his sentencing.

