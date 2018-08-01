Two children told police they watched Shane Kirby Williams stab and choke their aunt in her apartment near the 500 block of Eighth Street West just after 5 p.m., according to police documents.

The woman told police she'd been friends with Williams for years but their relationship was not romantic, an affidavit for Williams' arrest said.

Williams was upset with the woman and allegedly told the her "if I cannot love you, no one else is going to" after he choked her on her bed. Her nephew came into the room and tried to pull Williams off her several times.

The report said Williams stabbed the woman, hit her on the head and dragged her to the kitchen by her hair. He then allegedly poured alcohol on her and said "no one will love you like I love you" before stabbing her again.

Neighbors burst into the apartment and pulled the woman and two children out of the apartment, the court documents said.

Police initially responded to a 911 call about a dog bite, found out a woman had been stabbed once they arrived. She was already en route to the hospital.

Police entered the apartment where she'd been stabbed and noticed a large pool of blood in the kitchen. Williams allegedly told police he wouldn't leave the bedroom. Officers surrounded the apartment and eventually kicked in the bedroom door and subdued Williams with a stun gun after he refused to put the knife down, the affidavit said.

The court document said Williams was covered in blood and bleeding from his head. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The woman underwent surgery Sunday for injuries.

There is a warrant for Williams' arrest in New Mexico for allegedly assaulting a police officer and aggravated assault against a family member.

He faces three felony charges for alleged attempted second-degree murder, strangulation, assault and a misdemeanor related to endangerment of a child. If convicted of all felony charges, he could face up to 33 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.