Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Northwestern Minnesota man accused of stabbing woman, causing standoff

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 8:43 p.m.
    Shane Kirby Williams1 / 2
    Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Gray stone background, reflections on the floor, place for typography. Courtroom theme.2 / 2

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—A Thief River Falls man faces attempted murder charges in relation to a Sunday, July 29, standoff in the city.

    Shane Kirby Williams, 32, was charged Tuesday in Pennington County District Court with the second-degree felony, along with felony charges of assault, strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of endangerment of a child.

    According to media reports, investigators were called Sunday evening to an apartment complex in Thief River Falls for a report of a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with multiple wounds. Prosecutors allege Williams assaulted, strangled and stabbed the woman.

    Williams refused orders from police to put a knife he was holding on the ground and come out of an apartment unit, the media reports said. He eventually was apprehended.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsShane WilliamsPennington CountyThief River Falls
    Advertisement
    randomness