Shane Kirby Williams, 32, was charged Tuesday in Pennington County District Court with the second-degree felony, along with felony charges of assault, strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of endangerment of a child.

According to media reports, investigators were called Sunday evening to an apartment complex in Thief River Falls for a report of a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with multiple wounds. Prosecutors allege Williams assaulted, strangled and stabbed the woman.

Williams refused orders from police to put a knife he was holding on the ground and come out of an apartment unit, the media reports said. He eventually was apprehended.