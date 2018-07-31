Memorial honors Twin Cities police officer shot 4 years ago

He is smiling, his thumb at his chin.

"It's been countless times that I've seen it in print and on TV in recent years," Brue said Monday, July 20, four years to the day his brother was fatally shot in the line of duty. "But I've been told this particular photo captures Scott as they knew him — as they saw him — as well as any photo they'd ever seen."

Brue shared the story with the hundreds of people who attended a memorial unveiling and dedication for Patrick, who was the city's most senior officer and the first to die in the line of duty.

Brue's photo of Patrick is featured prominently on the 5-foot-tall polished granite memorial at Market Square Park in Mendota Heights, a southern Twin Cities suburb.

The bronze plaque also has a depiction of a U.S. flag; a description of the events of July 30, 2014; and the words "Fallen, but not forgotten."

"Four years later, many of us are still spending time untangling our fondest memories of Scott ... both tragic and terrific," Brue said.

Patrick's widow, Michelle, wore a long, blue dress and carried a bouquet of blue and white flowers as she and her daughters — Erin, 21, and Amy, 17 — walked up to the podium to speak to the crowd, which included dozens of police officers from agencies throughout Dakota County, and as far away as Rogers; members of the Dakota County sheriff's office; and the ­Minnesota State Patrol.

Patrick thanked the memorial committee for their work in making it happen and the Mendota Heights Police Officers Benevolent Association, which was formed to raise money for the $11,000 permanent memorial, as well as to honor other fallen officers and to provide scholarships to those pursuing careers in law enforcement.

"This memorial is very much long overdue for a ­wonderful man who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Patrick said before she unveiled the memorial and placed the flowers on top.

The memorial is near Dodd Road, where the 47-year-old officer was slain in broad daylight during a traffic stop in West St. Paul. His killer, Brian Fitch Sr., was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison without parole.

Mendota Heights Mayor Neil Garlock, who spoke to the crowd Monday, worked on the city's police force with Patrick for 25 years. He said his colleague and friend was a very humble man who wasn't much for the limelight.

"Scott is looking down today and I know what he's saying ... 'Neil, you're making a big deal out of this—who cares?' " said Garlock, who serves on the memorial committee.

"I am glad to say that this beautiful memorial is in a great location," he added. "It will be viewed by many on a daily basis."

Michelle Patrick had wanted the memorial at the site of her husband's death, and the West St. Paul City Council approved that site in May as a temporary location. But the city has plans to redevelop the land, so the memorial eventually would have been removed.

The Patrick family chose to shift the memorial site to a more permanent location.

The memorial committee stemmed from a 2015 legal settlement his widow reached with the city of Mendota Heights. Five months before his death, Patrick had filed a lawsuit against the city accusing the former police chief of harassment and workplace retaliation after Patrick alleged two officers stole a picnic table.

"Even during the frustrations and complexities he increasingly faced behind the scenes as an officer, Scott found refuge out in the community among many of you," Brue, Patrick's brother, said. "It's especially the day-to-day encounters with residents and visitors that he thrived on.

"He cherished the opportunities to lead people to a little better place and to help keep the community safer and make it a little smoother with a little knowledge and perhaps a bit of old-fashioned common sense and problem-solving ... and very possibly a quip and smile."