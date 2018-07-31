“Proliferation of untraceable, undetectable 3D-printed guns is a threat to our public safety,” said Swanson, who is running for governor this year. The guns have no serial code and wouldn’t be picked up by metal detectors at all kinds of safety checkpoints.

A rapid-pace lawsuit, that was first filed by 10 other attorney generals on Monday, is but another chapter in what has been a long legal battle for Defense Distributed, which is offering the weapon drawings. The company and its founder, Cody Wilson, spent years fighting the State Department - but that case came to an abrupt and surprising end with the settlement on June 29.

On Monday, Swanson—along with other attorney generals from 20 other states —signed a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging them to rescind the settlement and withdraw the proposed rule that would allow these 3-D guns from being printed, a practice that was previously prohibited.