Crime report for July 30

Assault

10:55 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 9700 block of Cardinal Road NW.

Burglary

11:32 a.m. Deputies received a report of a residential burglary at the 2200 block of Jones Townhall Road NW.

Suspicious

4:06 p.m. Deputies received a report of a pair of pants found on a field approach at the 20900 block of Old Jefferson Drive NW in Solway.

Theft

12:26 a.m. A female thought people were tampering with her vehicle at the 14200 block of Trengove Road NW so she fired a warning shot with a 12-gauge shotgun. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area, or any vehicle damage.

9:31 p.m. Deputies received a report of a motor vehicle theft on Roosevelt Road SE.

Traffic Stop

7:23 p.m. A 59-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the intersection of Adams Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

1:13 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1900 block of Delton Avenue NW.

Juvenile/Status Crimes

7:54 p.m. Two juveniles fled from Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center staff during a trip to Cameron Park.

Violations/Court Orders

2:52 p.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue SW.