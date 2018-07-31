Ronald Wayne Wootan, born in 1969, is set to appear Wednesday in Rolette County District Court on charges stemming from an eight-hour standoff Tuesday in Rolette. That’s where Wootan was in a house, armed and making threats, according to court documents.

It’s unclear how many rounds Wootan allegedly fired or what type of weapon was used in the standoff, but court documents describe the suspect firing live rounds “into the residential areas” of Rolette, “putting the general public at risk of harm.”

Rolette Mayor Blaine Scott said streets near the standoff were closed off as officers investigated the incident. He added the people involved in the shooting were new to the community.

Rolette is a small, tight-knit community, he said. The 2010 census reported just under 600 people live within the city located about 75 miles northwest of Devils Lake.

“Everyone is in shock,” Scott said. “All you can hear on Main Street is ‘Wow, I can’t believe this happened in our town.’”

There had been reports the standoff resulted in a death, but Scott said those were just rumors.

The standoff ended with no serious injuries, Rolette County State’s Attorney Ryan Thompson said in an email. Before officers took Wootan into custody using “non-lethal means,” the suspect allegedly fired his weapon at law enforcement, hitting a Minot Police Department SWAT vehicle with bullets, according to a criminal complaint.

“The actions of the defendant were taken with the clear intent of shooting and killing law enforcement and constitute substantial steps towards (sic) committing the crime of murder,” court documents said.

The alleged shots fired have led to one Class A felony count of criminal attempted murder, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Wootan also faces three Class C felonies -- terrorizing, reckless endangerment and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties. Those last three charges each carry a maximum punishment of up to five years in prison.

Law enforcement responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a report from a woman with a child in the house. When the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, the man was standing outside the home, according to a news release.

Officers issued multiple commands to the man to lay down his weapon, but he refused, retreated into the home and continued to make threats, according to the release. It’s unclear to whom the threats were made, but court documents alleged Wootan threatened to kill others while “brandishing a firearm.”

The woman and her child involved in the standoff were taken to safety shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to Thompson. Adjacent properties were evacuated, the release said.

Wootan attempted to flee from the house during the standoff, but he was taken into custody “without further incident,” Thompson said in a statement.

“Sheriff Gerald Medrud wants to let the citizens of the city of Rolette know that you are safe at this time,” one Facebook message from the Sheriff’s Office said. “Thank you to all law enforcement that assisted to make this incident not more tragic than it is.”

Multiple agencies responded to the incident. The standoff is under investigation.