Julian Wayne Jones, 27, was arrested July 24, 2017, along with four other suspects who were later charged with lesser crimes. The group allegedly thought the woman held at gunpoint was their meth dealer, a criminal complaint against Jones said.

According to the complaint Jones and his alleged accomplices had all been using methamphetamine at the home of one of the members of the group when Jones and another man left to buy more drugs.

The pair returned to the house and said the dealer had taken their money but not delivered the meth.

The group got into a van, documents say, and went to find the dealer, who they believed was driving a black Jeep. As they were driving they allegedly noticed a black Jeep pull into a home near Bemidji.

The driver of the van stopped and Jones, along with three others, got out and approached the Jeep. Jones allegedly pointed a black “pistol BB/pellet” gun at the Jeep while the group demanded money from the driver.

While Jones and the others were holding the Jeep’s driver at gunpoint, the complaint said, a woman came out of the house and told them that her pregnant daughter was in the vehicle. Two of the alleged accomplices went back to the van, but Jones and another man kept demanding money. They eventually returned to the van as well.

After receiving a report of the attempted robbery, Beltrami County deputies and Bemidji police stopped the van near 15th Street and Conifer Avenue and arrested Jones and the other four group members. While they cleared the vehicle, law enforcement allegedly saw the gun, court documents say.

Jones is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 14.