Crime report for July 26-29

10:37 p.m. Friday. A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI and driving after revocation at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

4:10 a.m. Friday. A 21-year-old female was arrested for receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession and introducing contraband into the jail; a 25-year-old male was arrested for receiving stolen property and a 25-year-old male was arrested for receiving stolen property at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.

1:57 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of the theft of a bicycle from the 4000 block of Kangas Curve Road SE.

10 p.m. Friday. A 56-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

10:20 p.m. Friday. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant on Highway 71 NW.

2:23 p.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old female was arrested on behalf of another agency and a 25-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession at the intersection of Pincherry Road NE and Little Bass Lake Road NE.

5:17 p.m. Sunday. A 53-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession at the 11300 block of Chokecherry Drive NE.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday-Sunday:

2:54 a.m. Thursday. A 20-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation at the 2400 block of Park Avenue NW.

2:16 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of the burglary of an apartment at the 300 block of 26th Street NW.

12:59 a.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

6:12 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a possible sexual assault at the 900 block of Washington Avenue S.

2:16 a.m. Friday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 800 block of 3rd Street SE.

10:09 p.m. Friday. A 53-year-old male was arrested for warrants at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.