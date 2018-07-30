He made the statement following the release of body cam footage on Sunday night, which appears to show Blevins held a gun as he was shot by Minneapolis officers on June 23 in North Minneapolis.

Officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt responded to a 911 call who said a man, apparently drunk, was firing a handgun into the air and ground. According to police reports, the officers found Blevins and identified he had a handgun protruding from his pocket.

Freeman's statement read: "When Mr. Blevins fled from the officers with a loaded handgun, refused to follow their commands for him to stop and show his hands, and then took the gun out of his pocket and turned toward the officers, Mr. Blevins presented a danger to the lives of Officer Schmidt and Officer Kelly."