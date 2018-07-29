In the video, two officers repeatedly order Blevins to drop the gun and warn him that they are going to shoot before they fire. When he falls to the ground in an alley, what appears to be a handgun drops to the pavement beside him before police reach him.

Another officer then is shown asking for cover so he can kick the gun away; the officer then approaches Blevins and kicks the object out of reach.

Police spokesman John Elder said the release was directed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and that the department was unable to comment.

“Because there is a criminal investigation that is still ongoing we are unable to talk,” Elder said. “We can say that Chief (Medaria) Arradondo is still engaged and will continue to engage with the community, but we regret that because of this investigation we are unable to speak further.”

In a press conference, Frey said the release of the body camera footage “was just one part of an effort to bring greater transparency to these processes. In the weeks and months ahead we will undoubtedly learn more.”

“Why Jacob Frey chose to release this footage on a Sunday night, escapes me,” activist Nekima Levy Armstrong posted on her Facebook page. She warned people that the footage was graphic.

The department posted unedited videos from the body cameras of Officer Ryan Kelly and Officer Justin Schmidt and a stabilized and analyzed video that was produced by the National Center for Audio & Video Forensics in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension contracted the stabilized video, and it was provided to the City of Minneapolis by the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

The June 23 shooting in the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North sparked calls for police reform and protests.

There have been conflicting accounts about whether Blevins actually had a gun.

A man who was hiding around the corner of his garage when Blevins was shot in his alley driveway provided a description that closely resembled what the video showed, including hearing the officer shout “Drop the gun!” and seeing the gun beside the body.

Minneapolis NAACP president Leslie Badue said in a Facebook post on the night of the shooting that “Eye witnesses stated he was killed while running away from the officers. The witnesses say that he was sitting on the curb with his girlfriend and baby. The cup that he was drinking can still be seen at the scene.”

The videos released Sunday from dash cameras and body cameras on officers Kelly and Justin depict the following:

After the call comes in and the officers make their way to that area, they discuss how good the description of the suspect is after the 911 dispatcher describes a man shooting a gun.

“That’s kind of a really good description for that to be an actual legitimate call,” Schmidt says. “But then again …”

When the officers get closer they repeat the description.

“What’s our description?” asks Kelly, who was driving.

“Black male in his 30s, white or gray tank top, black backpack, six foot, 180, tapered hair, he’s also got a bottle of gin,” Schmidt says.

“That’s very, very specific,” Kelly says.

“Yeah,” says Schmidt.

They see a man on the street.

“That’s definitely not our guy,” Kelly says.

“Definitely not,” says Schmidt. “It says tank top. White or gray tank top.”

About two and a half minutes later the officers come across another man.

“What about this guy? He’s got a bottle of gin,” Schmidt says. “Is he black tank top, tapered hair? Yeah. He’s got a gun!”

As Schmidt gets out of his vehicle, the video shows Blevins getting up from sitting on the curb. A woman with a child in a stroller stands on the street in front of him. Blevins was holding a leash connected to a dog standing on the sidewalk behind him; he drops the leash and begins to run.

The following conversation is what could be distinguished in the video based on audio from Schmidt and Kelly’s body cameras:

As soon as Blevins begins to run:

Schmidt: “Put your (expletive) hands up now. Stop. Put your (expletive) hands up. Put your hands up. I will (expletive) shoot you.”

Kelly: “Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop or I’ll shoot. Stop or I’ll shoot. Stop or I’ll shoot.”

Blevins: “What. What.”

Schmidt: “Stop.”

Blevins: “Come on, man. Come on, man.”

Schmidt: “Put your hands up.”

Blevins: “I didn’t do nothing, bro.”

Schmidt: “You’ve got a gun, (expletive).”

Blevins: “No.”

Schmidt: “Yes you do.”

(Unintelligible.)

Schmidt: “Put it down. Put it down. I will (expletive) shoot you. Put your hands up.”

Blevins: “Please don’t shoot me.”

Schmidt: “Put your hands up.”

Blevins: “Leave me alone.”

Schmidt: “Put your …”

Then Schmidt begins firing at Blevins, who falls on his back. Schmidt, with his gun still drawn, walks up closer. Blevins is on his back; his arms are moving and what appears to be a black and silver handgun is near his right hand.

Another officer: “Schmidt backup.” And shortly after: “Cover him. I’m going to kick the gun.”

Schmidt: “Yes, I got you.”

Other officers: “He’s still moving. Cover him.”

Schmidt: “I got you.”

Another officer walks up and kicks the gun away before police call for medical assistance.

Blevins’ shooting was the latest high-profile police shooting in the Twin Cities area in recent years.