According to Minnesota court records in Washington County, prosecutors and lawyers for Drew Fleming, 22, will be able to use data from the phone he had with him at the time of the crash that killed Megan Goeltz, who was pregnant at the time of incident.

Prosecutors allege that Fleming was distracted by his phone at the time of the February 2016 crash in West Lakeland Township, about 15 miles east of St. Paul. Fleming has pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.

“The software to ‘crack’ an iPhone had not been previously available and this evidence may provide relevant evidence to the defendant’s guilt or innocence,” according to a June 5 letter to the court from prosecutors.

The letter states that Fleming had no objection to rescheduling the trial, which has been set for Jan. 7. The new date represents at least the third time a jury trial in the case has been rescheduled