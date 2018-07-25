Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    19-year-old fined for climbing Mount Rushmore

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:24 p.m.
    Mount Rushmore. Forum News Service file

    RAPID CITY, S.D. -- A Michigan man has been arrested for climbing Mount Rushmore.

    Zachary Schossau, 19, of South Rockwood, Mich., was arrested by park rangers on Sunday, July 22. On Monday, he was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman to pay a $1,000 fine and $30 in court fees, according to a Department of Justice news release.

    “Please be respectful and stay off the Rushmore Memorial,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said. “The terrain is hazardous, and it ends in federal court.”

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimecourtsMount RushmoreSouth Dakota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness