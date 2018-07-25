19-year-old fined for climbing Mount Rushmore
RAPID CITY, S.D. -- A Michigan man has been arrested for climbing Mount Rushmore.
Zachary Schossau, 19, of South Rockwood, Mich., was arrested by park rangers on Sunday, July 22. On Monday, he was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman to pay a $1,000 fine and $30 in court fees, according to a Department of Justice news release.
“Please be respectful and stay off the Rushmore Memorial,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said. “The terrain is hazardous, and it ends in federal court.”