At around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say an unidentified man walked up to Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard and began to destroy it using a pickax he concealed inside a guitar case.

David Palmer, who says he witnessed the destruction, told KNBC-TV that afterwards he asked the vandal, "Why are you hitting that star? What did Donald Trump do to you?" Palmer then added that after confronting the man, he then "went around the corner and left."

About an hour later, officials say, the man willingly entered Beverly Hills police headquarters and turned himself in where he will likely be booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.

This most recent act of vandalism to Trump's Hollywood star, which he received in January 2007 for his role in NBC's "The Apprentice," is just one of many since the 2016 presidential campaign.

In October 2016, a man was caught on video bashing the star with a sledgehammer, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was eventually charged with felony vandalism.

Other previous acts of vandalism on the star include someone spray-painting a swastika and "mute" icon, numerous witness accounts of people stomping, spitting and writing on it, and someone even placing a pile of dog poop on the star.

Also, in 2016, the star was defaced by spray paint and surrounded by an artist's six-inch-high wall, which was supposed to represent a then-candidate Trump's border wall proposal, KNBC-TV reported.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is comprised of more than 2,600 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif.

Walk of Fame star recipients are selected by a committee that considers hundreds of applicants each year. Once approved, each star is purchased for $30,000.