Defendant Janelle Nicole Rex, 32, and the victim, identified as Larry Holm, “didn’t particularly like each other,” according to a court documents that provide an account of the throat-cutting.

According to a criminal complaint:

Holm and Rex were both at Holm’s house the afternoon of Saturday, July 21; Holm was sitting in a recliner talking on the phone when he felt Rex come up behind him.

Holm started to turn around, but Rex allegedly grabbed the top of the recliner, reached around the victim’s body and cut his throat from left to right.

Holm asked Rex, “what the hell did you do to me?” the complaint said, at which point Rex apologized before trying to stab Holm in the abdomen. Rex was smiling while she apologized, Holm said.

After Holm knocked the knife out of Rex’s hand, she allegedly picked up the weapon and left the house. A neighbor later told police that he has seen Rex outside with blood on her arms, and that Rex told the neighbor, “I cut Larry...he’s bleeding next door.”

Holm called law enforcement, who arrived at his home to find him sitting in the recliner with towels wrapped around his neck.

Police took Holm to a squad car outside, then brought him to a nearby baseball field where he was taken by helicopter to a Fargo hospital. While he was being loaded into the helicopter, Holm noticed Rex on a nearby road and identified her to law enforcement. She was arrested.

Holm’s neck wound ran from ear to ear, required 20 stitches and narrowly missed Holm’s Carotid artery.

After he was discharged from the hospital July 22, Holm told police that Rex, who used to date his son, is homeless and sometimes stays at his house. The pair had had a “brief disagreement” over some appliances, he said.

Rex is currently being held in the Hubbard County Jail and scheduled to appear in court Aug. 13.