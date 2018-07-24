Adrian Ray Watson was accidentally freed from the Minnehaha County Jail on Monday, July 23, when staff mixed him up with another prisoner by the same name who was to be released on a personal recognizance bond ordered by the court..

Both of the men were from Sioux Falls.

While Watson, who is wanted on charges of robbery and assault was let free, the other inmate who was supposed to be released was let go shortly after the error was discovered, said Warden Jeff Gromer.

The Watson who is still loose had charges filed against him when he was at the home of an acquaintance and got into an argument with her that led to a physical altercation. He was being held on a $2,500 bond.