Shannon Moser, 37, of Moorhead, was charged in Cass County District Court with two counts of using a minor in a sexual performance, Class A felonies, and one count of sexual assault, a Class C felony.

Moser made her first court appearance by video conferencing. Prosecutors recommended bail of $250,000 plus conditions, such as having no contact with juveniles, staying off social media and submitting to a GPS tracker.

However, her attorney Scott Brand requested bail be set at $30,000, arguing that Moser has no prior record and that she is deeply connected to the Fargo-Moorhead community.

Brand said Moser was recently in Montana visiting, and she was aware that charges were pending against her, yet she returned to North Dakota. "She could have fled then," Brand said.

Judge Douglas Herman agreed Moser was not a likely flight risk and allowed bail to be set at $30,000, with the condition that she have no contact with the two victims and stay off of social media. She will be allowed to travel to Minnesota, because she is a Moorhead resident and Montana, where her family lives.

"Despite the seriousness of these charges, I don't see this individual as a high flight risk," Herman said. "That is our primary concern under our bail law."

Moser had been a science teacher at Liberty Middle School since fall 2016. She resigned July 12.

Moser's next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 23.