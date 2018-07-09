The Mahnomen County sheriff’s office said Monday morning that a burned Ford pickup had been found about 9:15 a.m. on a snowmobile trail near the Mahnomen and Clearwater county line.

The victim, who first came in with burns and other injuries to the Mahnomen Health Center about 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, was later taken to a Fargo hospital.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the White Earth Police Department.