Sheriff: Three men assault northwest Minnesota man in his garage, steal and burn his pickup
MAHNOMEN, Minn. -- A 28-year-old northwest Minnesota man told police Sunday night, July 8, that he was assaulted in his garage in Mahnomen by three men and that they took his 2018 Ford F150 pickup.
The Mahnomen County sheriff’s office said Monday morning that a burned Ford pickup had been found about 9:15 a.m. on a snowmobile trail near the Mahnomen and Clearwater county line.
The victim, who first came in with burns and other injuries to the Mahnomen Health Center about 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, was later taken to a Fargo hospital.
The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the White Earth Police Department.