Lt. Derrik Zimmel with the Grand Forks Police Department said the man, who they believe is in an apartment in the 1100 block of 14th Avenue South, had ran from police after officers tried to stop him earlier in the day.

The man, if he is who police believe him to be, has multiple local warrants out for his arrest, Zimmel said. Zimmel said he did not know what type of warrants the man has or if he lives at the residence in which he is hiding.

"We do have some witness accounts that they believe the individual was armed, and because of that, officers are taking certain special precautions in the event that that is the case," he said.

Zimmel said he did not know if there were other people in the apartment building.

The department is asking the public to stay away from this area or shelter in place of they are in the vicinity.

