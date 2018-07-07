Missing Kansas girl found in Twin Cities, man arrested

The adult male who was with her is in custody.

Early Friday, July 6, the BCA issued an alert hoping to locate Amber Lynn Rewerts-Schiavoni of Lenexa, Kansas, who was suspected to be traveling to the St. Paul area with Dechon Michael White, 22.

The girl had left her residence Wednesday with a male visitor to go to the local mall and never returned, according to the BCA.

The girl’s father told the Kansas City Star that White had posed as a 16-year-old online when he started communicating with his daughter, who was 12 at the time.

Police told the Star that the girl was seen with a man on video at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Greyhound Bus station in Kansas City.

White was arrested by South St. Paul police and is being held pending charges of depriving another of parental rights and concealing a minor, according to Dakota County records.