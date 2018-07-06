Search
    Minnesota man accused of hitting ND boss with hammer after getting fired

    By April Baumgarten on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:20 p.m.

    GRAND FORKS—A fired employee has been accused of attacking his former boss with a hammer in a Grand Forks robbery case.

    Kyle Joseph Duray, 24, of East Grand Forks, Minn., appeared Thursday in Grand Forks District Court on a Class B felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The charge stems from an August robbery.

    According to court documents, Duray worked for Randy Trostad's roofing business but was fired Aug. 28. The same night, Duray went to Trostad's home in Grand Forks and started an argument, charging documents said.

    Trostad turned to walk away, but Duray struck his former boss in the head with a hammer he was carrying, court documents said.

    "This caused Trostad to fall to the ground and lose consciousness," investigators said in documents.

    Duray used his fists and continued to beat Trostad in the head and chest before taking an envelope of cash from Trostad's shirt, according to court documents. Duray also searched Trostad for a wallet but didn't find any, the charging documents said. Duray left with $1,300, investigators said.

    A warrant for his arrest was issued in September, and he was booked Tuesday into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

