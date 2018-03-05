According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper responded to a one-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The trooper discovered the vehicle had lost control and struck the median barrier and had two people inside, a female driver and a male passenger.

At some point, the trooper discharged their weapon, striking the woman who ran into a field and was later found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken into custody and the woman was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo. The DPS says a firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to the news release, the trooper involved was not injured and is now on standard paid administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead the investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Moorhead, Barnesville and Dilworth police departments, and F-M Ambulance.

All additional information, including the names of the trooper involved and the two suspects, will be released by the BCA.

The area where the shooting occurred on westbound I-94 has been closed. Traffic is being routed off the interstate at exit 15 by Downer while officers continue their investigation.