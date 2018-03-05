According to the Patrol report:

A trooper stopped a vehicle in the Fargo area for a traffic violation, and in a subsequent search of the vehicle with the help of a K9 named Fia, found 30 bundles methamphetamine weighing 32 pounds and 54 bundles of marijuana weighing 35 pounds.

The driver of the vehicle, Vikkie See Vue Lor, 37, and her passenger Cheng Yang, 29, both of Sacramento, Calif., were traveling eastbound on I-94 when they were stopped for following too close, which can cause a crash.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The case remains under investigation, the Patrol said Monday.