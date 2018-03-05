Search
    32 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of marijuana seized during ND traffic stop

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:45 a.m.
    North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 Fia sits next to piles of methamphetamine and marijuana that was sniffed out Sunday, March 4, during a traffic stop along Interstate 94 in Fargo. Two people were arrested in the case, the Highway Patrol reported. (North Dakota Highway Patrol photo)

    FARGO - A traffic stop on Interstate 94 in led to a drug bust that turned up 32 pounds of meth and 35 pounds of marijuana and led to two arrests on Sunday, March 4, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

    According to the Patrol report:

    A trooper stopped a vehicle in the Fargo area for a traffic violation, and in a subsequent search of the vehicle with the help of a K9 named Fia, found 30 bundles methamphetamine weighing 32 pounds and 54 bundles of marijuana weighing 35 pounds.

    The driver of the vehicle, Vikkie See Vue Lor, 37, and her passenger Cheng Yang, 29, both of Sacramento, Calif., were traveling eastbound on I-94 when they were stopped for following too close, which can cause a crash.

    Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

    The case remains under investigation, the Patrol said Monday.

