Bemidji man sentenced for gas station assault

According to a search warrant filed in connection with the case, Robertson and Andy Tillotson, 35, arrived at Pete’s Place West in a white SUV shortly before the altercation. A witness told police Tillotson put a bandana over his face and left the vehicle holding a pry bar, then hid near the SUV.

After Tillotson hid, the warrant said, Deavion Beasley and another man who has not been charged in connection with the incident, arrived at the gas station. Robertson got out of the SUV and “confronted” the two men, according to the amended criminal complaint. As he did, Tillotson ran up and started swinging the pry bar at Beasley.

Beasley allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired it. He was initially charged with possession of a firearm after a domestic violence conviction, but that charge was later changed to second-degree assault.

The complaint said Tillotson and Robertson went into Pete’s Place before leaving. Deputies located the pair and arrested them. Tillotson also pleaded guilty to a terroristic threats charge in November.

Tillotson is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 26.