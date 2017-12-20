Search
    Crime report for Dec. 19

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:39 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    DWI

    8:17 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

    10:21 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 NW.

    Fire

    1:47 p.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 29700 block of Corlan Road NE.

    Violations/Court Orders

    12:03 p.m. A 55-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    8:29 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.

    Warrant

    1:20 a.m. A 61-year-old female was arrested for a warrant, drug possession and giving a false name during a traffic stop on Highway 2 NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Weapons Offenses

    8:15 a.m. A handgun found in the bathroom at the 500 block of America Avenue NW turned out to be a toy plastic gun.

