Crime report for Dec. 19
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
DWI
8:17 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.
10:21 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 NW.
Fire
1:47 p.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 29700 block of Corlan Road NE.
Violations/Court Orders
12:03 p.m. A 55-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
8:29 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.
Warrant
1:20 a.m. A 61-year-old female was arrested for a warrant, drug possession and giving a false name during a traffic stop on Highway 2 NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Weapons Offenses
8:15 a.m. A handgun found in the bathroom at the 500 block of America Avenue NW turned out to be a toy plastic gun.