Crime report for Dec. 19

10:21 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 NW.

Fire

1:47 p.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 29700 block of Corlan Road NE.

Violations/Court Orders

12:03 p.m. A 55-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

8:29 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.

Warrant

1:20 a.m. A 61-year-old female was arrested for a warrant, drug possession and giving a false name during a traffic stop on Highway 2 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Weapons Offenses

8:15 a.m. A handgun found in the bathroom at the 500 block of America Avenue NW turned out to be a toy plastic gun.