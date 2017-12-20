Another $596,000 to be returned to ND ponzi scheme victims

Wanner was a registered securities agent with the company from August of 2010 to December of 2012, doing business under the trade name Precision Financial Services. In December of 2015, Tyler issued orders against Wanner and the Securities Department began investigating a ponzi scheme that Wanner appears to have operated for more than 15 years.

Most of the alleged ponzi activity occurred while Wanner was affiliated with Questar Capital Corp., a broker-dealer in Minneapolis. The Securities Department previously reached a settlement with Questar which secured $2.4 million for harmed investors.

The ponzi scheme involved the sale of fictitious brokered time certificates of deposit, and unregistered interests in pooled investment vehicles.

“Financial crime can have devastating consequences for investors” said Tyler.

In addition to seeking restitution for investors, her department made a criminal referral of evidence of Wanner’s allegedly fraudulent conduct to the U.S. Attorney’s office.